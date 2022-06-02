Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.89

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.89 and last traded at $76.68, with a volume of 129816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $16,131,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

