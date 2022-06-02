SafeMoon Market Cap Tops $56.77 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $56.77 million and approximately $24,832.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,797.46 or 0.52362432 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00439949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,375.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

