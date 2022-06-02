Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.7-$31.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.80.

CRM traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.92. 213,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,009,332. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

