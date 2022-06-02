Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

