Scge Management L.P. Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,410,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,567,000. NU makes up approximately 4.7% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,843,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

