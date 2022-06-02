Schusterman Interests LLC Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,133,000. Carvana makes up approximately 13.0% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Claar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,000.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 55,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,046,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.61. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.74.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

