Scotiabank Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$57.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.08.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,539. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.37 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.