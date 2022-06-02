Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Seagen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Seagen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,039. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

SGEN stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.30. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

