Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,788. The company has a market capitalization of $179.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.
