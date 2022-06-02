Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.58

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 197510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Insiders have sold 219,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,702 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

