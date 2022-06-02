SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,250. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

