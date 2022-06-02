SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.70)-($0.61) EPS.

SCWX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $12.37. 119,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other news, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

