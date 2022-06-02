Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

