Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Semux (SEM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $7,649.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006407 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00022339 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004241 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

