Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $11,726.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

