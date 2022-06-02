ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,176 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.37% of ServiceNow worth $479,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $103,760,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in ServiceNow by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,416,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded up $24.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $499.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.27, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.39 and a 200 day moving average of $556.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

