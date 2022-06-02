ShareRing (SHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.58 Million

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ShareRing

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

