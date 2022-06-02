ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $8.30 on Friday, reaching $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 274,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total transaction of $455,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,571 shares of company stock worth $18,835,049. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.