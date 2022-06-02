Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

