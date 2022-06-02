Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Decreases By 20.0%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

