Short Interest in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Expands By 25.0%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BSKYU opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the period.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

