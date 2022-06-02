Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Grows By 26.3%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 18.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

ZNH stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

