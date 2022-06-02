Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Decreases By 19.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 336,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

