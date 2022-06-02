Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Decreases By 15.4%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

