Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declines By 18.7%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

