Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Grows By 26.4%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

FDBC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.96. 726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.