Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Expands By 27.0%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PEZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.52. 5,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.91 and a 52 week high of $103.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

