Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Drops By 18.6%

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 861,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Cecil N. Smith III purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ipsidy by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ipsidy by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ipsidy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ipsidy in the first quarter worth $47,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUID stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,246. Ipsidy has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

