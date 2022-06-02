Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Increases By 23.2%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 42,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,767. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

