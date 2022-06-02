Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Grows By 26.5%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

RAMP traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. 14,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.