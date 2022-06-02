Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Rises By 27.0%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after buying an additional 3,008,643 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 735,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,050. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

