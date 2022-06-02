Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Decreases By 14.8%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PDOT opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $716,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

