Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Increases By 24.8%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 681,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Teleflex stock opened at $282.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

