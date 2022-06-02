Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Showa Denko K.K. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

