Shyft Network (SHFT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.40 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $348,649.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,168,399 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

