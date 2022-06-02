Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 288,110 shares.The stock last traded at $54.95 and had previously closed at $54.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRRA shares. Lifesci Capital cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957 over the last 90 days. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at $2,847,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

