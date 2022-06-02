Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.15

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 25457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

SRRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957 in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

