SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

