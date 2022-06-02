SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

