Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $10.00. 32,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 9,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

