Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

SVM opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

