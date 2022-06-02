Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.
SVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$3.52 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.53.
In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,684.35. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.
Further Reading
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.