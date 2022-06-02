SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Gap Down to $62.08

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.08, but opened at $59.89. SJW Group shares last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

