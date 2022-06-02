SmartMesh Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $32,302.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

