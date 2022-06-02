Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

STWRY stock remained flat at $$8.39 during trading on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.