SORA Validator Token Reaches Market Cap of $48,609.67 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $48,609.67 and $34,033.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,451.14 or 0.99988446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00031555 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars.

