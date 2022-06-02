South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 13,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,386. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after buying an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $18,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

