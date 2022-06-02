Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.34. 1,298,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 29,387,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,331,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

