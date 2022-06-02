SpartanNash to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.