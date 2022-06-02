SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Position Reduced by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,466 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,801,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,756. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39.
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
