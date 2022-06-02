SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Position Reduced by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,466 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,801,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,756. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.