SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XME. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,000.

XME opened at $53.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $66.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

